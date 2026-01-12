SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / RISE FALL
Ahmad Junair

RISE FALL

Ahmad Junair
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2
Profit Trades:
1 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (50.00%)
Best trade:
8.07 USD
Worst trade:
-1.97 USD
Gross Profit:
8.07 USD (268 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.97 USD (196 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (8.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.07 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.65
Trading activity:
72.35%
Max deposit load:
259.76%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.10
Long Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.10
Expected Payoff:
3.05 USD
Average Profit:
8.07 USD
Average Loss:
-1.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.97 USD (1)
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.97 USD (2.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.89% (1.97 USD)
By Equity:
76.52% (45.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 72
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.07 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Rise Fall Gold
No reviews
2026.01.12 06:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 06:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 04:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 04:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 04:19
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 04:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 04:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 04:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.12 04:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RISE FALL
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
66
USD
1
50%
2
50%
72%
4.09
3.05
USD
77%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.