- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
26 (76.47%)
Loss Trades:
8 (23.53%)
Best trade:
64.44 USD
Worst trade:
-17.37 USD
Gross Profit:
472.68 USD (38 822 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.96 USD (8 844 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (85.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
372.71 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
22.53%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.01
Long Trades:
26 (76.47%)
Short Trades:
8 (23.53%)
Profit Factor:
5.31
Expected Payoff:
11.29 USD
Average Profit:
18.18 USD
Average Loss:
-11.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-50.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.05 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
57.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
63.88 USD
Maximal:
63.88 USD (9.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.64% (63.88 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDp
|384
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDp
|30K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +64.44 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews