SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Manika Absolute Resolve
Mehdi Masoudi

Manika Absolute Resolve

Mehdi Masoudi
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -57%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
366
Profit Trades:
249 (68.03%)
Loss Trades:
117 (31.97%)
Best trade:
13.89 USD
Worst trade:
-34.03 USD
Gross Profit:
418.61 USD (40 256 pips)
Gross Loss:
-502.07 USD (46 449 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (22.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.18 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
40.39%
Max deposit load:
43.21%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
366
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.66
Long Trades:
185 (50.55%)
Short Trades:
181 (49.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-0.23 USD
Average Profit:
1.68 USD
Average Loss:
-4.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-13.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.03 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-56.58%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.18 USD
Maximal:
125.63 USD (100.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.00% (125.71 USD)
By Equity:
5.32% (10.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 366
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD -83
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -6.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.89 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Manika Absolute Resolve Live Signal

GOLD Only

No reviews
2026.01.12 00:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 00:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 00:15
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Manika Absolute Resolve
30 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
190
USD
1
88%
366
68%
40%
0.83
-0.23
USD
68%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.