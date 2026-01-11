SignalsSections
P THAI CAPITAL

0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
17 (80.95%)
Loss Trades:
4 (19.05%)
Best trade:
32.12 USD
Worst trade:
-8.35 USD
Gross Profit:
118.21 USD (103 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.35 USD (25 354 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (117.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.67 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.46
Long Trades:
5 (23.81%)
Short Trades:
16 (76.19%)
Profit Factor:
4.66
Expected Payoff:
4.42 USD
Average Profit:
6.95 USD
Average Loss:
-6.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-17.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
93.07%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.81 USD
Maximal:
17.00 USD (8.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
EURUSD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 91
EURUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 78K
EURUSD 201
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.12 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 14
87.00 × 1
iron discipline!


No reviews
2026.01.11 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
