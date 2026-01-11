- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
17 (80.95%)
Loss Trades:
4 (19.05%)
Best trade:
32.12 USD
Worst trade:
-8.35 USD
Gross Profit:
118.21 USD (103 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25.35 USD (25 354 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (117.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.67 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
5.46
Long Trades:
5 (23.81%)
Short Trades:
16 (76.19%)
Profit Factor:
4.66
Expected Payoff:
4.42 USD
Average Profit:
6.95 USD
Average Loss:
-6.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-17.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
93.07%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.81 USD
Maximal:
17.00 USD (8.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|EURUSD
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|91
|EURUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|78K
|EURUSD
|201
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32.12 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|87.00 × 1
iron discipline!
No reviews