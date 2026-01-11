SignalsSections
Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick KP

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 125 USD per month
growth since 2026 22%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
26 (74.28%)
Loss Trades:
9 (25.71%)
Best trade:
59.80 USD
Worst trade:
-25.75 USD
Gross Profit:
271.04 USD (10 002 pips)
Gross Loss:
-115.85 USD (2 575 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (113.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.09 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
3.97%
Max deposit load:
30.70%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.21
Long Trades:
29 (82.86%)
Short Trades:
6 (17.14%)
Profit Factor:
2.34
Expected Payoff:
4.43 USD
Average Profit:
10.42 USD
Average Loss:
-12.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-36.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.41 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
21.93%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.68 USD
Maximal:
36.85 USD (4.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.83% (36.41 USD)
By Equity:
1.99% (15.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
US30 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 95
US30 60
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.80 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

·   Trades: US30, XUAUSD, XTIUSD

·   Max Controlled Drawdown: 10%

·   Expected Profit: Monthly 10% +

·   No Martingale, no hedging, no emotional trading

·   Recommended Minimum Deposit: $500 or More

·   Recommended Leverage: 500 and More (MT4)

 

For optimal results, ICMarkets with ‘raw spread account’ is strongly recommended!

No reviews
2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 12:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 11:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 10:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.11 15:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
