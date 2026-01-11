SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PhoenixGold
Inyoman Adi Sastrawan

PhoenixGold

Inyoman Adi Sastrawan
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
119 (79.33%)
Loss Trades:
31 (20.67%)
Best trade:
5.86 USD
Worst trade:
-23.60 USD
Gross Profit:
145.96 USD (8 774 pips)
Gross Loss:
-151.54 USD (8 648 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (19.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.35 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
150
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
100 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
50 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.04 USD
Average Profit:
1.23 USD
Average Loss:
-4.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.86 USD
Maximal:
66.48 USD (121.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.03% (66.48 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 126
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.86 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29516
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real17
2.82 × 17
94 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal is generated by a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold), with a focus on risk management, volatility control, and disciplined execution.

The system uses multi-timeframe trend confirmation and pending order execution to trade selectively. Trading activity may be reduced or paused during extreme market volatility.

The EA does not use martingale or grid strategies and applies strict risk and exposure limits. Open trades are managed automatically to protect capital.

⚠️ Trading Gold involves high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


No reviews
2026.01.11 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 08:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.11 08:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register