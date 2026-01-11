- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
11 (47.82%)
Loss Trades:
12 (52.17%)
Best trade:
1.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-1.42 EUR
Gross Profit:
9.47 EUR (85 550 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.55 EUR (66 400 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (2.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.71 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
120.25%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
15 (65.22%)
Short Trades:
8 (34.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.08 EUR
Average Profit:
0.86 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.63 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-4.24 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.24 EUR (6)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.24 EUR
Maximal:
4.24 EUR (42.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.40% (4.24 EUR)
By Equity:
45.72% (5.45 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.51 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.24 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 7
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 62
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.34 × 114
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.41 × 49
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.38 × 8
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|13.12 × 41
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
5
EUR
EUR
1
0%
23
47%
100%
1.25
0.08
EUR
EUR
46%
1:500