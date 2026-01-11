SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BUMBLEBEE
German Gallardo

BUMBLEBEE

German Gallardo
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
11 (47.82%)
Loss Trades:
12 (52.17%)
Best trade:
1.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-1.42 EUR
Gross Profit:
9.47 EUR (85 550 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.55 EUR (66 400 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (2.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.71 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
120.25%
Latest trade:
22 minutes ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
15 (65.22%)
Short Trades:
8 (34.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
0.08 EUR
Average Profit:
0.86 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.63 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-4.24 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.24 EUR (6)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.24 EUR
Maximal:
4.24 EUR (42.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.40% (4.24 EUR)
By Equity:
45.72% (5.45 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.51 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.24 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 62
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 22
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 114
Exness-MT5Real33
0.41 × 49
Exness-MT5Real31
2.38 × 8
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
13.12 × 41
1 more...
No reviews
2026.01.11 01:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 01:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
