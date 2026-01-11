- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
5 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
5.23 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
9.16 USD (915 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (9.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.16 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
56.07
Long Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
12.21
Expected Payoff:
1.83 USD
Average Profit:
1.83 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
20.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
0.15 USD (1.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETCUSD
|3
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETCUSD
|1
|XAUUSD
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETCUSD
|142
|XAUUSD
|773
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.23 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
