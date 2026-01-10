SignalsSections
Edirin Meshu

FIREBLOOD EA

Edirin Meshu
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
13 (38.23%)
Loss Trades:
21 (61.76%)
Best trade:
24.24 USD
Worst trade:
-13.96 USD
Gross Profit:
77.35 USD (48 832 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.61 USD (77 172 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (42.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.73 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
31 (91.18%)
Short Trades:
3 (8.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.33 USD
Average Profit:
5.95 USD
Average Loss:
-4.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-41.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.67 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-9.68%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.03 USD
Maximal:
50.72 USD (82.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 34
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -11
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -28K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.24 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.67 USD

Live demonstration of Fireblood Ultimate Multi-Symbol Scalper v2.6.8 – institutional-grade, correlation-aware scalper focused on XAUUSD\

Key highlights:

  • Conservative risk (0.8–1.0% per trade)
  • Trailing stop, breakeven & partial closes enabled
  • Weekly session health system (GREEN/AMBER/RED) – very strict drawdown control
  • Prop-firm friendly settings (daily DD & profit limits active)
  • Max 2–3 positions per symbol, max 10–12 trades/day
  • Low spread ECN broker, VPS 24/5

Goal: Steady growth with maximum discipline – no revenge, no overtrading. Perfect preview before buying the full EA on MQL5 Market.

Risk note: Trading involves risk. Past/demo performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Join the winners. Stack smart. What color is your Bugatti gonna be? 💰🔥


2026.01.10 23:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 23:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
