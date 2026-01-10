- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-28K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Live demonstration of Fireblood Ultimate Multi-Symbol Scalper v2.6.8 – institutional-grade, correlation-aware scalper focused on XAUUSD\
Key highlights:
- Conservative risk (0.8–1.0% per trade)
- Trailing stop, breakeven & partial closes enabled
- Weekly session health system (GREEN/AMBER/RED) – very strict drawdown control
- Prop-firm friendly settings (daily DD & profit limits active)
- Max 2–3 positions per symbol, max 10–12 trades/day
- Low spread ECN broker, VPS 24/5
Goal: Steady growth with maximum discipline – no revenge, no overtrading. Perfect preview before buying the full EA on MQL5 Market.
Risk note: Trading involves risk. Past/demo performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Join the winners. Stack smart. What color is your Bugatti gonna be? 💰🔥