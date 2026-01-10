- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
83 (80.58%)
Loss Trades:
20 (19.42%)
Best trade:
27.89 USD
Worst trade:
-24.95 USD
Gross Profit:
353.21 USD (445 411 pips)
Gross Loss:
-149.96 USD (97 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (67.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.78 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.64
Long Trades:
83 (80.58%)
Short Trades:
20 (19.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
1.97 USD
Average Profit:
4.26 USD
Average Loss:
-7.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-65.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.06 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
992.92%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.22 USD
Maximal:
77.05 USD (62.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|97
|BTCUSDm
|5
|GBPUSDm
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|185
|BTCUSDm
|19
|GBPUSDm
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|161K
|BTCUSDm
|188K
|GBPUSDm
|-24
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.89 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.06 USD
