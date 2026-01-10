SignalsSections
Van Han Ngo

HELLO 2026

Van Han Ngo
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
103
Profit Trades:
83 (80.58%)
Loss Trades:
20 (19.42%)
Best trade:
27.89 USD
Worst trade:
-24.95 USD
Gross Profit:
353.21 USD (445 411 pips)
Gross Loss:
-149.96 USD (97 152 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (67.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
85.78 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.64
Long Trades:
83 (80.58%)
Short Trades:
20 (19.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.36
Expected Payoff:
1.97 USD
Average Profit:
4.26 USD
Average Loss:
-7.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-65.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.06 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
992.92%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.22 USD
Maximal:
77.05 USD (62.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 97
BTCUSDm 5
GBPUSDm 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 185
BTCUSDm 19
GBPUSDm 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 161K
BTCUSDm 188K
GBPUSDm -24
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.89 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.10 15:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 15:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
