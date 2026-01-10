SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TradeSpotFX StratX_1
Ricardo Gorge Luiz

TradeSpotFX StratX_1

Ricardo Gorge Luiz
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
IFXBrokers-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
23 (31.94%)
Loss Trades:
49 (68.06%)
Best trade:
8.90 USD
Worst trade:
-19.61 USD
Gross Profit:
122.77 USD (118 997 pips)
Gross Loss:
-322.06 USD (262 443 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (68.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.42 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
115 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
26 (36.11%)
Short Trades:
46 (63.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.38
Expected Payoff:
-2.77 USD
Average Profit:
5.34 USD
Average Loss:
-6.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-173.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.97 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
199.29 USD
Maximal:
200.97 USD (159.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
T100.ifx_m 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
T100.ifx_m -199
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
T100.ifx_m -143K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.90 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IFXBrokers-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.10 14:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 115 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register