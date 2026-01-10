- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
23 (31.94%)
Loss Trades:
49 (68.06%)
Best trade:
8.90 USD
Worst trade:
-19.61 USD
Gross Profit:
122.77 USD (118 997 pips)
Gross Loss:
-322.06 USD (262 443 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (68.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.42 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
115 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
26 (36.11%)
Short Trades:
46 (63.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.38
Expected Payoff:
-2.77 USD
Average Profit:
5.34 USD
Average Loss:
-6.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-173.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.97 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
199.29 USD
Maximal:
200.97 USD (159.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|T100.ifx_m
|72
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|T100.ifx_m
|-199
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|T100.ifx_m
|-143K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.90 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.97 USD
