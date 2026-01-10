- Growth
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
48 (39.34%)
Loss Trades:
74 (60.66%)
Best trade:
4.67 USD
Worst trade:
-1.74 USD
Gross Profit:
83.31 USD (592 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.52 USD (31 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (62.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.67 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
122
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
17.52
Long Trades:
70 (57.38%)
Short Trades:
52 (42.62%)
Profit Factor:
9.78
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
1.74 USD
Average Loss:
-0.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-0.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.27 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
74.79%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.27 USD (2.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTECm
|70
|XAUUSDm
|34
|BTCUSDm
|17
|US30m
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTECm
|-2
|XAUUSDm
|16
|BTCUSDm
|61
|US30m
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTECm
|-22K
|XAUUSDm
|16K
|BTCUSDm
|567K
|US30m
|-20
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.67 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
