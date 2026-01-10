SignalsSections
G Golden Akash

Golden Trader

G Golden Akash
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 5%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
16 (76.19%)
Loss Trades:
5 (23.81%)
Best trade:
12.10 USD
Worst trade:
-9.84 USD
Gross Profit:
44.98 USD (42 377 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.46 USD (9 006 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (23.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.64 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
21 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
-4.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.06 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.57 USD
Maximal:
10.06 USD (1.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.92% (10.06 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 9
GBPUSDm 7
BTCUSDm 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm -6
GBPUSDm 7
BTCUSDm 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -781
GBPUSDm 102
BTCUSDm 34K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.10 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Be a part of successful trader, and grow with me for your financial independence.
No reviews
2026.01.12 10:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 10:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 09:56
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 09:56
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.10 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 5.08% of days out of the 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.10 09:51
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of the 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.10 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
