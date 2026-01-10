- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
16 (76.19%)
Loss Trades:
5 (23.81%)
Best trade:
12.10 USD
Worst trade:
-9.84 USD
Gross Profit:
44.98 USD (42 377 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.46 USD (9 006 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (23.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.64 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
21 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
-4.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.06 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.57 USD
Maximal:
10.06 USD (1.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.92% (10.06 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|9
|GBPUSDm
|7
|BTCUSDm
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-6
|GBPUSDm
|7
|BTCUSDm
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-781
|GBPUSDm
|102
|BTCUSDm
|34K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.10 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
