- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
16 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
8.98 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
34.24 USD (2 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (34.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.24 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.85
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
167.80
Long Trades:
1 (6.25%)
Short Trades:
15 (93.75%)
Profit Factor:
50.35
Expected Payoff:
2.14 USD
Average Profit:
2.14 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
109.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
0.20 USD (0.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.98 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Aixauea-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
HI
No reviews