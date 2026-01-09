SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / FPMGOIN
Thomas Gerd Kuenzel

FPMGOIN

Thomas Gerd Kuenzel
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 15%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
4 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 (33.33%)
Best trade:
26.47 CHF
Worst trade:
-1.24 CHF
Gross Profit:
33.80 CHF (427 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.43 CHF (2 768 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (33.80 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.80 CHF (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
34.48%
Max deposit load:
12.89%
Latest trade:
56 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.85
Long Trades:
2 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
4 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
9.85
Expected Payoff:
5.06 CHF
Average Profit:
8.45 CHF
Average Loss:
-1.72 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.20 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.20 CHF (2)
Monthly growth:
15.17%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.80 CHF
Maximal:
2.80 CHF (1.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.10% (2.20 CHF)
By Equity:
0.29% (0.80 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100 3
XAUUSD.r 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100 -1
XAUUSD.r 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100 -2.6K
XAUUSD.r 237
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.47 CHF
Worst trade: -1 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.80 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.20 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 8
Micro Trading Indices and Gold
No reviews
2026.01.09 11:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 11:35
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 11:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 11:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
