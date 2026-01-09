- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
5 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
103.51 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
161.40 USD (16 178 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (161.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
161.40 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.68%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
27 days
Recovery Factor:
486.85
Long Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Profit Factor:
218.11
Expected Payoff:
32.28 USD
Average Profit:
32.28 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
22.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.33 USD
Maximal:
0.33 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
52.54% (395.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|161
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Only manual trading.
No reviews