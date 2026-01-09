SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Big Gold
Kuanysh Zhumagaliyev

Big Gold

Kuanysh Zhumagaliyev
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5
Profit Trades:
5 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
103.51 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
161.40 USD (16 178 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (161.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
161.40 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.68%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
27 days
Recovery Factor:
486.85
Long Trades:
1 (20.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (80.00%)
Profit Factor:
218.11
Expected Payoff:
32.28 USD
Average Profit:
32.28 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
22.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.33 USD
Maximal:
0.33 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
52.54% (395.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 161
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Only manual trading.
No reviews
2026.01.09 08:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 6.02% of days out of the 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 08:33
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 3.61% of days out of the 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 08:33
High current drawdown in 52% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.09 08:33
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 08:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.09 08:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
