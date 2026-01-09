SignalsSections
Roifitra H Nababan

Nababan

Roifitra H Nababan
0 reviews
Reliability
60 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 179%
PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
64 (90.14%)
Loss Trades:
7 (9.86%)
Best trade:
5 005.00 USD
Worst trade:
-121.50 USD
Gross Profit:
18 972.06 USD (84 700 pips)
Gross Loss:
-569.20 USD (5 691 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (18 961.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 961.96 USD (58)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
0.56%
Max deposit load:
0.25%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
32.92
Long Trades:
64 (90.14%)
Short Trades:
7 (9.86%)
Profit Factor:
33.33
Expected Payoff:
259.20 USD
Average Profit:
296.44 USD
Average Loss:
-81.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-484.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-484.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
502.63%
Annual Forecast:
6 098.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
559.10 USD
Maximal:
559.10 USD (55.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.91% (559.10 USD)
By Equity:
0.06% (5.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.dmb 47
XAGUSD.dmb 24
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.dmb 5.3K
XAGUSD.dmb 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.dmb 53K
XAGUSD.dmb 26K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Precious Metals BUY

• Trading only XAUUSD & XAGUSD

• BUY positions only

• Mid-term holding strategy

• Minimum recommended equity: $10,000

• Monthly target: ≥10% (market dependent) Trades may be held for multiple days.

Suitable for investors who prefer structured risk and metal-focused strategies.

No reviews
2026.01.12 03:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 03:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 16:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 26 days. This comprises 6.25% of days out of the 416 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
80% of trades performed within 15 days. This comprises 3.61% of days out of the 416 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 06:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 06:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 06:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
