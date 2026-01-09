- Growth
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
64 (90.14%)
Loss Trades:
7 (9.86%)
Best trade:
5 005.00 USD
Worst trade:
-121.50 USD
Gross Profit:
18 972.06 USD (84 700 pips)
Gross Loss:
-569.20 USD (5 691 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (18 961.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 961.96 USD (58)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
0.56%
Max deposit load:
0.25%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
32.92
Long Trades:
64 (90.14%)
Short Trades:
7 (9.86%)
Profit Factor:
33.33
Expected Payoff:
259.20 USD
Average Profit:
296.44 USD
Average Loss:
-81.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-484.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-484.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
502.63%
Annual Forecast:
6 098.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
559.10 USD
Maximal:
559.10 USD (55.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.91% (559.10 USD)
By Equity:
0.06% (5.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.dmb
|47
|XAGUSD.dmb
|24
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.dmb
|5.3K
|XAGUSD.dmb
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.dmb
|53K
|XAGUSD.dmb
|26K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 005.00 USD
Worst trade: -122 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 58
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +18 961.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -484.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Precious Metals BUY
• Trading only XAUUSD & XAGUSD
• BUY positions only
• Mid-term holding strategy
• Minimum recommended equity: $10,000
• Monthly target: ≥10% (market dependent) Trades may be held for multiple days.
Suitable for investors who prefer structured risk and metal-focused strategies.
No reviews
