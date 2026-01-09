SignalsSections
Andhika Nugroho

Little Little Big 2

Andhika Nugroho
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (25.00%)
Best trade:
35.40 USD
Worst trade:
-7.32 USD
Gross Profit:
69.80 USD (14 636 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.89 USD (2 110 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (40.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.14 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.18
Long Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Short Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Profit Factor:
7.85
Expected Payoff:
5.08 USD
Average Profit:
7.76 USD
Average Loss:
-2.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.45 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.45 USD (3.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.40 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.34 × 634
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 14
93.00 × 1
Don't copy. 
No reviews
2026.01.09 05:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 05:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 05:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
