- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
14 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
7 (33.33%)
Best trade:
111 650.00 USD
Worst trade:
-65 148.60 USD
Gross Profit:
441 929.58 USD (60 043 pips)
Gross Loss:
-157 577.46 USD (31 947 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (265 575.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
265 575.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
2.91%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.36
Long Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
2.80
Expected Payoff:
13 540.58 USD
Average Profit:
31 566.40 USD
Average Loss:
-22 511.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-51 748.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65 148.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
51.65%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22 841.60 USD
Maximal:
65 148.60 USD (19.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
3.57% (17 881.11 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Money Management come first then use both Indicator and Price Action for Enter/Exit, not too overtrade, use some home brew EA, win rate above 60%
