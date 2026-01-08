- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
25 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
5 (16.67%)
Best trade:
9.88 USD
Worst trade:
-31.98 USD
Gross Profit:
68.52 USD (448 724 pips)
Gross Loss:
-63.22 USD (2 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (19.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.29 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
92.27%
Max deposit load:
87.96%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
16 (53.33%)
Short Trades:
14 (46.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
2.74 USD
Average Loss:
-12.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-22.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.98 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.93 USD
Maximal:
38.47 USD (29.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.23% (38.47 USD)
By Equity:
16.64% (17.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.88 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
