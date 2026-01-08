SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / NIVER INVESTIMENTOS
Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento

NIVER INVESTIMENTOS

Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 36%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
36 (87.80%)
Loss Trades:
5 (12.20%)
Best trade:
4.26 USD
Worst trade:
-0.59 USD
Gross Profit:
38.03 USD (3 789 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.80 USD (177 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (7.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.61 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.07
Trading activity:
8.51%
Max deposit load:
9.40%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
61.41
Long Trades:
13 (31.71%)
Short Trades:
28 (68.29%)
Profit Factor:
21.13
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
1.06 USD
Average Loss:
-0.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.59 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
36.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.59 USD (0.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.56% (0.59 USD)
By Equity:
0.07% (0.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 3.6K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.26 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.86 × 604
VantageFX-Live
21.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
22.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal

This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.

The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.

The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.

⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.

Methodology

The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.

Indicators used:

  • MMA 9

  • MMA 17

  • MMA 72

The moving averages are used to:

  • Identify market structure

  • Assess the prevailing price direction

  • Support the identification of relevant technical zones

Trading logic:

  • Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions:

    • Asian Session

    • European Session

    • New York Session

These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.

Risk Management

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No loss recovery techniques

The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.

Subscriber Information

This signal:

  • Does not constitute investment advice

  • Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account

  • May produce different results depending on:

    • Broker

    • Latency

    • Slippage

    • Subscriber risk settings

Each subscriber is fully responsible for:

  • Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile

  • Adjusting lot size according to their capital

  • Understanding and accepting the risks involved

Final Considerations

Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:

  • The full trading history

  • Drawdown levels

  • Trade frequency

  • Observed risk-to-reward characteristics

This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.


No reviews
2026.01.08 16:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 15:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 15:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NIVER INVESTIMENTOS
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
136
USD
1
0%
41
87%
9%
21.12
0.88
USD
1%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.