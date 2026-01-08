- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Best trade:
201 808.85 IDR
Worst trade:
-99 412.71 IDR
Gross Profit:
605 290.81 IDR (36 037 pips)
Gross Loss:
-294 073.17 IDR (17 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (401 301.42 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
401 301.42 IDR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
16.50%
Max deposit load:
14.91%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.60
Long Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
44 459.66 IDR
Average Profit:
151 322.70 IDR
Average Loss:
-98 024.39 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-194 660.46 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-194 660.46 IDR (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
194 660.46 IDR (16.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.17% (194 660.46 IDR)
By Equity:
4.62% (65 150.15 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|31
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|19K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +201 808.85 IDR
Worst trade: -99 413 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +401 301.42 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -194 660.46 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
USD
1M
IDR
IDR
1
0%
7
57%
16%
2.05
44 459.66
IDR
IDR
16%
1:500