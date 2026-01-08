SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Rocks D Xebec
Diki Sahbana

Rocks D Xebec

Diki Sahbana
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 31%
Exness-MT5Real38
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Best trade:
201 808.85 IDR
Worst trade:
-99 412.71 IDR
Gross Profit:
605 290.81 IDR (36 037 pips)
Gross Loss:
-294 073.17 IDR (17 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (401 301.42 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
401 301.42 IDR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
16.50%
Max deposit load:
14.91%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.60
Long Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
44 459.66 IDR
Average Profit:
151 322.70 IDR
Average Loss:
-98 024.39 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-194 660.46 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-194 660.46 IDR (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 IDR
Maximal:
194 660.46 IDR (16.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.17% (194 660.46 IDR)
By Equity:
4.62% (65 150.15 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 31
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 19K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +201 808.85 IDR
Worst trade: -99 413 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +401 301.42 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -194 660.46 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.08 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.08 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.08 13:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.08 13:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.08 09:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 09:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 09:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 09:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 09:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Rocks D Xebec
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
1M
IDR
1
0%
7
57%
16%
2.05
44 459.66
IDR
16%
1:500
Copy

