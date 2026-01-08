SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GoldKiller
John Robert Macapagal

GoldKiller

John Robert Macapagal
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -94%
MacroMarketsSolutions-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
33 (67.34%)
Loss Trades:
16 (32.65%)
Best trade:
11 540.00 USD
Worst trade:
-9 720.00 USD
Gross Profit:
34 344.50 USD (6 330 pips)
Gross Loss:
-48 444.86 USD (8 724 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (19 428.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 428.00 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
96.35%
Max deposit load:
87.00%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
19 (38.78%)
Short Trades:
30 (61.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.71
Expected Payoff:
-287.76 USD
Average Profit:
1 040.74 USD
Average Loss:
-3 027.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-25 170.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 170.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-94.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 108.86 USD
Maximal:
36 279.86 USD (97.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
97.60% (36 279.86 USD)
By Equity:
32.43% (4 890.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. -14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. -2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11 540.00 USD
Worst trade: -9 720 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19 428.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 170.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MacroMarketsSolutions-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


🔹 What We Offer:

  • Expert buy/sell signals with entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels

  • Real-time market analysis for gold trends

  • Risk management tips to protect your capital

  • Alerts for major market events affecting gold prices

🔹 Why Join Us:

  • Signals are clear, concise, and actionable

  • Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders

  • Grow your trading knowledge while maximizing profits

  • Community of like-minded traders sharing insights

📈 Trade smarter. Trade gold. Join now and never miss a profitable opportunity!


No reviews
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 13:37
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.09 13:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.08 08:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 08:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldKiller
30 USD per month
-94%
0
0
USD
900
USD
1
0%
49
67%
96%
0.70
-287.76
USD
98%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.