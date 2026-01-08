- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
686
Profit Trades:
558 (81.34%)
Loss Trades:
128 (18.66%)
Best trade:
28.22 USD
Worst trade:
-30.05 USD
Gross Profit:
459.19 USD (329 830 pips)
Gross Loss:
-244.96 USD (230 115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (8.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.18 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
8.00%
Max deposit load:
7.30%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
409
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.13
Long Trades:
354 (51.60%)
Short Trades:
332 (48.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
0.82 USD
Average Loss:
-1.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
41.28%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.40 USD
Maximal:
30.05 USD (5.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.64% (30.05 USD)
By Equity:
1.39% (10.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|686
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|214
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|100K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.22 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Grow with Active Traders Premium Bot Trading
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
733
USD
USD
2
99%
686
81%
8%
1.87
0.31
USD
USD
6%
1:500