Arsalan Ahmed

Active Traders Bot

Arsalan Ahmed
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
Exness-Real38
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
686
Profit Trades:
558 (81.34%)
Loss Trades:
128 (18.66%)
Best trade:
28.22 USD
Worst trade:
-30.05 USD
Gross Profit:
459.19 USD (329 830 pips)
Gross Loss:
-244.96 USD (230 115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (8.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.18 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
8.00%
Max deposit load:
7.30%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
409
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.13
Long Trades:
354 (51.60%)
Short Trades:
332 (48.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
0.82 USD
Average Loss:
-1.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
41.28%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.40 USD
Maximal:
30.05 USD (5.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.64% (30.05 USD)
By Equity:
1.39% (10.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 686
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 214
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 100K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.22 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Grow with Active Traders Premium Bot Trading 
No reviews
2026.01.08 05:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 05:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Active Traders Bot
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
733
USD
2
99%
686
81%
8%
1.87
0.31
USD
6%
1:500
