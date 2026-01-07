- Growth
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
6 (31.57%)
Loss Trades:
13 (68.42%)
Best trade:
77.88 ZAR
Worst trade:
-43.31 ZAR
Gross Profit:
216.54 ZAR (9 410 pips)
Gross Loss:
-269.37 ZAR (27 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (96.80 ZAR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.80 ZAR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
14.62%
Max deposit load:
38.91%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
15 (78.95%)
Short Trades:
4 (21.05%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-2.78 ZAR
Average Profit:
36.09 ZAR
Average Loss:
-20.72 ZAR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-191.77 ZAR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-191.77 ZAR (9)
Monthly growth:
-99.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
149.77 ZAR
Maximal:
210.52 ZAR (99.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.88% (210.52 ZAR)
By Equity:
12.52% (30.96 ZAR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|8
|US100Cash
|7
|US500Cash
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|-9
|US100Cash
|8
|US500Cash
|-4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|-22K
|US100Cash
|4.9K
|US500Cash
|-1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +77.88 ZAR
Worst trade: -43 ZAR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.80 ZAR
Maximal consecutive loss: -191.77 ZAR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
