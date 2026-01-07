SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ThePursuit
Nhlanganiso Dladla

ThePursuit

Nhlanganiso Dladla
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 -100%
XMGlobal-MT5 10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
6 (31.57%)
Loss Trades:
13 (68.42%)
Best trade:
77.88 ZAR
Worst trade:
-43.31 ZAR
Gross Profit:
216.54 ZAR (9 410 pips)
Gross Loss:
-269.37 ZAR (27 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (96.80 ZAR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.80 ZAR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
14.62%
Max deposit load:
38.91%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.25
Long Trades:
15 (78.95%)
Short Trades:
4 (21.05%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-2.78 ZAR
Average Profit:
36.09 ZAR
Average Loss:
-20.72 ZAR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-191.77 ZAR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-191.77 ZAR (9)
Monthly growth:
-99.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
149.77 ZAR
Maximal:
210.52 ZAR (99.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.88% (210.52 ZAR)
By Equity:
12.52% (30.96 ZAR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 8
US100Cash 7
US500Cash 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD -9
US100Cash 8
US500Cash -4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD -22K
US100Cash 4.9K
US500Cash -1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77.88 ZAR
Worst trade: -43 ZAR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.80 ZAR
Maximal consecutive loss: -191.77 ZAR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2026.01.08 05:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.07 20:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 20:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
