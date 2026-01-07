SignalsSections
Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam

Knight Rider USDJPY

Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam
0 reviews
100 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
74 (55.63%)
Loss Trades:
59 (44.36%)
Best trade:
2.52 USD
Worst trade:
-4.04 USD
Gross Profit:
44.48 USD (4 507 pips)
Gross Loss:
-69.09 USD (5 991 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (3.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.35 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.98
Long Trades:
89 (66.92%)
Short Trades:
44 (33.08%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-0.19 USD
Average Profit:
0.60 USD
Average Loss:
-1.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-5.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.99 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-21.95%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24.61 USD
Maximal:
25.07 USD (33.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 122
GBPJPY 9
NZDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -11
GBPJPY -12
NZDUSD -2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -466
GBPJPY -806
NZDUSD -212
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.52 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.67 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.40 × 106
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 73
Alpari-MT5
2.83 × 29
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
4.57 × 67
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.92 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
5.44 × 27
Exness-MT5Real10
5.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
5.58 × 155
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.91 × 22
ClonTrader-Live
6.96 × 26
OctaFX-Real2
7.00 × 10
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.60 × 67
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
9.00 × 1
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
10.50 × 2
FXGT-Live
11.50 × 2
Knight Rider USDJPY is a professional Expert Advisor signal service providing precision entry and exit strategies for USD/JPY forex trading. Algorithm-driven, risk-managed, and backed by years of strategy development. Complete Expert Advisor code will be released on MQL5 Market soon with full strategy documentation and explanation. Subscribe now to follow the signals before the code launch!!!
No reviews
2026.01.07 18:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 13 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of the 701 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 18:56
80% of trades performed within 4 days. This comprises 0.57% of days out of the 701 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
