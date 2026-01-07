SignalsSections
Pavithran T

Trade Ecosystem

Pavithran T
0 reviews
199 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 934%
Aixauea-Trade
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
471
Profit Trades:
334 (70.91%)
Loss Trades:
137 (29.09%)
Best trade:
5 318.50 USD
Worst trade:
-299.00 USD
Gross Profit:
42 982.85 USD (78 234 835 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 553.71 USD (31 121 916 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (4 562.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 557.10 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
49 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
33.48
Long Trades:
316 (67.09%)
Short Trades:
155 (32.91%)
Profit Factor:
7.74
Expected Payoff:
79.47 USD
Average Profit:
128.69 USD
Average Loss:
-40.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-31.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-759.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.23 USD
Maximal:
1 118.10 USD (2.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.51% (1 117.60 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 326
BRNUSD 29
EURUSD 22
GBPUSD 19
USDJPY 17
USDCAD 9
GBPAUD 8
GBPJPY 7
EURGBP 7
USDCHF 6
AUDUSD 6
EURAUD 6
GBPCAD 2
EURCAD 2
NZDUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 32K
BRNUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 202
GBPUSD 662
USDJPY 578
USDCAD 378
GBPAUD 234
GBPJPY 116
EURGBP 351
USDCHF 11
AUDUSD 339
EURAUD 385
GBPCAD 40
EURCAD 11
NZDUSD -14
GBPNZD 14
AUDNZD -122
EURJPY 23
GBPCHF 62
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18M
BRNUSD 28M
EURUSD 50K
GBPUSD 93K
USDJPY -66K
USDCAD -7.8K
GBPAUD 105K
GBPJPY 264K
EURGBP 11K
USDCHF -28K
AUDUSD 12K
EURAUD 59K
GBPCAD 32K
EURCAD 544
NZDUSD -3.8K
GBPNZD 41K
AUDNZD -8.9K
EURJPY 15K
GBPCHF 5.1K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 318.50 USD
Worst trade: -299 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 562.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Aixauea-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2026.01.07 15:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 211 days. This comprises 15.21% of days out of the 1387 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 69 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 1387 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 15:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 49 days
