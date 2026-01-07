- Growth
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
9 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Best trade:
57.64 USD
Worst trade:
-35.22 USD
Gross Profit:
146.62 USD (12 015 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.55 USD (12 195 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (88.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
88.03 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
2.98
Long Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
3.53
Expected Payoff:
9.55 USD
Average Profit:
16.29 USD
Average Loss:
-20.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-35.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.22 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.38 USD
Maximal:
35.22 USD (13.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|105
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-180
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.34 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
