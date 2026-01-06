- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
14 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
4 (22.22%)
Best trade:
3.37 USD
Worst trade:
-1.76 USD
Gross Profit:
20.99 USD (2 178 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.91 USD (364 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (11.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.92 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
6.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.85
Long Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
12 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
5.37
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
1.50 USD
Average Loss:
-0.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.43 USD
Maximal:
2.92 USD (2.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.47% (2.92 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.37 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.47 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.20 × 10
顺势突破策略
一次一单，不加仓
固定止损5美金左右
动态止盈，交流学习可以加微：jjj117118119
