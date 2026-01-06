SignalsSections
Shuangqing Liu

WH687

Shuangqing Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 15%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
14 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
4 (22.22%)
Best trade:
3.37 USD
Worst trade:
-1.76 USD
Gross Profit:
20.99 USD (2 178 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.91 USD (364 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (11.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.92 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
6.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.85
Long Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
12 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
5.37
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
1.50 USD
Average Loss:
-0.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.92 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.43 USD
Maximal:
2.92 USD (2.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.47% (2.92 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.37 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 20
0.00 × 2
Imperatum-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 20
RoboForexEU-Pro
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.09 × 32
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live02
0.47 × 15
ICMarkets-Live16
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.73 × 15
Tickmill-Live09
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
1.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
1.10 × 10
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.20 × 10
60 more...
顺势突破策略

一次一单，不加仓

固定止损5美金左右

动态止盈，交流学习可以加微：jjj117118119

No reviews
2026.01.06 10:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.06 10:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 10:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
