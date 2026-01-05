- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
2 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (50.00%)
Best trade:
13.49 USD
Worst trade:
-0.89 USD
Gross Profit:
20.27 USD (20 401 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.94 USD (833 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (13.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.49 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.83
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.65%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
21.72
Long Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
21.56
Expected Payoff:
4.83 USD
Average Profit:
10.14 USD
Average Loss:
-0.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.89 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
0.89 USD (0.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.34% (4.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|19
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.49 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 2
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
IronFX-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal08
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
DBGMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
|0.00 × 1
|
EnviLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
InfinoxLimited-Live03
|1.38 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|7.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|9.42 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|12.88 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|14.00 × 1
