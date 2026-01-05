SignalsSections
Jamie Leon Czechowicz

JamieSignals

Jamie Leon Czechowicz
0 reviews
Reliability
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
BullWaves-LIVE
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
88 823.69 GBP
Worst trade:
0.00 GBP
Gross Profit:
88 823.69 GBP (12 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (88 823.69 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
88 823.69 GBP (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.46%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
88 823.69 GBP
Average Profit:
88 823.69 GBP
Average Loss:
0.00 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 GBP (0)
Monthly growth:
8.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.12% (1 293.59 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD! 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD! 115K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD! 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +88 823.69 GBP
Worst trade: -0 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +88 823.69 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BullWaves-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.06 00:14
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 00:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 00:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JamieSignals
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
1.1M
GBP
0
0%
1
100%
100%
n/a
88 823.69
GBP
0%
1:500
