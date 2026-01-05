- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
15 (35.71%)
Loss Trades:
27 (64.29%)
Best trade:
13.84 USD
Worst trade:
-226.06 USD
Gross Profit:
139.27 USD (5 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-665.89 USD (8 165 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (19.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.76 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.27
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
21 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
21 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.21
Expected Payoff:
-12.54 USD
Average Profit:
9.28 USD
Average Loss:
-24.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-442.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-442.36 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-5.27%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
529.02 USD
Maximal:
529.02 USD (5.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|41
|US500.cash
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-527
|US500.cash
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.4K
|US500.cash
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.84 USD
Worst trade: -226 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -442.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Key characteristics:
-
Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), selected FX pairs and indices
-
Strategy: Hedged trading / Risk-balanced execution
-
Risk per trade: Low to moderate
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit: Always used
-
Drawdown control: Strict rules applied
-
Trading style: Intraday / Short-term swings
-
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
The signal focuses on capital preservation first, aiming for consistent growth rather than aggressive returns.
