Galin Vasilev

BitGame

Galin Vasilev
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FTMO-Server3
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
15 (35.71%)
Loss Trades:
27 (64.29%)
Best trade:
13.84 USD
Worst trade:
-226.06 USD
Gross Profit:
139.27 USD (5 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-665.89 USD (8 165 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (19.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.76 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.27
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
21 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
21 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.21
Expected Payoff:
-12.54 USD
Average Profit:
9.28 USD
Average Loss:
-24.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-442.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-442.36 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-5.27%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
529.02 USD
Maximal:
529.02 USD (5.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 41
US500.cash 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -527
US500.cash 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.4K
US500.cash 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Key characteristics:

  • Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), selected FX pairs and indices

  • Strategy: Hedged trading / Risk-balanced execution

  • Risk per trade: Low to moderate 

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit: Always used

  • Drawdown control: Strict rules applied

  • Trading style: Intraday / Short-term swings

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

The signal focuses on capital preservation first, aiming for consistent growth rather than aggressive returns.


No reviews
2026.01.05 22:11
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 22:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
