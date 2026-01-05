SignalsSections
Hizbullah Mangal

Aurox AI

Hizbullah Mangal
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

No data

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

Aurox AI – Gold Trading Signal Description

This signal is powered by Aurox AI, an advanced artificial intelligence trading system currently in active development and testing.

Aurox AI is engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and is built around a selective execution model. The system does not trade continuously or chase market movement. Instead, it waits for precise internal conditions to align before executing trades, prioritizing accuracy, control, and risk efficiency.

The core of Aurox AI combines:

  • Rule-based institutional trading logic

  • Multiple adaptive AI models

  • Advanced market condition filtering

The objective of Aurox AI is maximum trade precision, focusing on high-probability setups rather than trade frequency. Every position is treated as an independent decision, with strict internal validation before execution.

This signal represents real testing data from an unreleased AI system, allowing users to follow the development phase of Aurox AI before its official public launch.

Aurox AI is designed for traders who value discipline, structure, and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive or uncontrolled strategies.


