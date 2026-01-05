- Growth
No data
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Aurox AI – Gold Trading Signal Description
This signal is powered by Aurox AI, an advanced artificial intelligence trading system currently in active development and testing.
Aurox AI is engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and is built around a selective execution model. The system does not trade continuously or chase market movement. Instead, it waits for precise internal conditions to align before executing trades, prioritizing accuracy, control, and risk efficiency.
The core of Aurox AI combines:
-
Rule-based institutional trading logic
-
Multiple adaptive AI models
-
Advanced market condition filtering
The objective of Aurox AI is maximum trade precision, focusing on high-probability setups rather than trade frequency. Every position is treated as an independent decision, with strict internal validation before execution.
This signal represents real testing data from an unreleased AI system, allowing users to follow the development phase of Aurox AI before its official public launch.
Aurox AI is designed for traders who value discipline, structure, and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive or uncontrolled strategies.