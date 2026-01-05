- Growth
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Best trade:
877 774.43 IDR
Worst trade:
-948 076.73 IDR
Gross Profit:
1 218 074.75 IDR (2 400 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 889 044.38 IDR (895 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (1 125 673.73 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 125 673.73 IDR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
9.11%
Max deposit load:
91.09%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.68
Long Trades:
7 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-95 852.80 IDR
Average Profit:
304 518.69 IDR
Average Loss:
-629 681.46 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-849 687.65 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-948 076.73 IDR (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
980 676.73 IDR
Maximal:
980 676.73 IDR (32.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.26% (888 807.65 IDR)
By Equity:
0.72% (16 069.74 IDR)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|-68
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|1.5K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
