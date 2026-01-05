- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
6 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
1 (14.29%)
Best trade:
0.81 USD
Worst trade:
-7.26 USD
Gross Profit:
3.51 USD (172 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.26 USD (235 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (3.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.51 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
170.16%
Latest trade:
42 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.52
Long Trades:
7 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.48
Expected Payoff:
-0.54 USD
Average Profit:
0.59 USD
Average Loss:
-7.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.26 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.75 USD
Maximal:
7.26 USD (67.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.35% (7.26 USD)
By Equity:
52.60% (5.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-63
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.81 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.00 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.50 × 2
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.64 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.86 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|1.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real3
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|6.00 × 3
|
Fyntura-Live
|10.87 × 15
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-52%
0
0
USD
USD
4
USD
USD
1
0%
7
85%
100%
0.48
-0.54
USD
USD
67%
1:500