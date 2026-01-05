- Growth
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
9 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
2 (18.18%)
Best trade:
3.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-2.37 EUR
Gross Profit:
13.94 EUR (1 363 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.34 EUR (188 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (8.62 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.62 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
48.15%
Max deposit load:
2.55%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.17
Long Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Short Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Profit Factor:
4.17
Expected Payoff:
0.96 EUR
Average Profit:
1.55 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.67 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.37 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
2.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.41 EUR
Maximal:
2.54 EUR (0.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.47% (2.44 EUR)
By Equity:
4.76% (24.82 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.31 EUR
Worst trade: -2 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.62 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.37 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.55 × 216
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.24 × 161
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|2.29 × 24
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.69 × 16
|
Opogroup-Server1
|3.85 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.86 × 44
|
itexsys-Platform
|5.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|6.67 × 6
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|7.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|8.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|8.50 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|12.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|12.10 × 40
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|12.24 × 17
|
RoboForex-Pro
|12.33 × 70
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|13.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|17.64 × 11
