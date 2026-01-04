SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / IBX
Ihor Bortniak

IBX

Ihor Bortniak
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
73 (87.95%)
Loss Trades:
10 (12.05%)
Best trade:
23.60 UST
Worst trade:
-5.40 UST
Gross Profit:
365.92 UST (6 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64.29 UST (234 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (65.39 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.26 UST (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
22.78
Long Trades:
57 (68.67%)
Short Trades:
26 (31.33%)
Profit Factor:
5.69
Expected Payoff:
3.63 UST
Average Profit:
5.01 UST
Average Loss:
-6.43 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.45 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.40 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
4.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 UST
Maximal:
13.24 UST (4.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 68
EURUSD+ 13
XAUUSD+ 1
NAS100 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD+ 269
EURUSD+ 25
XAUUSD+ 2
NAS100 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD+ 4.7K
EURUSD+ 451
XAUUSD+ 186
NAS100 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.60 UST
Worst trade: -5 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.39 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.45 UST

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2026.01.04 22:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 22:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 12 days
