- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
73 (87.95%)
Loss Trades:
10 (12.05%)
Best trade:
23.60 UST
Worst trade:
-5.40 UST
Gross Profit:
365.92 UST (6 859 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64.29 UST (234 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (65.39 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.26 UST (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
22.78
Long Trades:
57 (68.67%)
Short Trades:
26 (31.33%)
Profit Factor:
5.69
Expected Payoff:
3.63 UST
Average Profit:
5.01 UST
Average Loss:
-6.43 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-0.45 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.40 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
4.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 UST
Maximal:
13.24 UST (4.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|68
|EURUSD+
|13
|XAUUSD+
|1
|NAS100
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD+
|269
|EURUSD+
|25
|XAUUSD+
|2
|NAS100
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD+
|4.7K
|EURUSD+
|451
|XAUUSD+
|186
|NAS100
|1.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +23.60 UST
Worst trade: -5 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.39 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.45 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews