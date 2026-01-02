- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Best trade:
21.16 USD
Worst trade:
-7.74 USD
Gross Profit:
90.03 USD (52 177 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.74 USD (7 739 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (88.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
88.02 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.63
Long Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
5 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
11.63
Expected Payoff:
8.23 USD
Average Profit:
10.00 USD
Average Loss:
-7.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.74 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.74 USD (6.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|82
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|44K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.16 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.74 USD
