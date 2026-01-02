- Growth
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Best trade:
60.00 USD
Worst trade:
-60.18 USD
Gross Profit:
158.32 USD (5 743 pips)
Gross Loss:
-239.35 USD (10 743 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (130.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
130.38 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
66.26%
Max deposit load:
6.79%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-8.10 USD
Average Profit:
39.58 USD
Average Loss:
-39.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-162.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.77 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-8.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
81.03 USD
Maximal:
211.41 USD (18.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.70% (211.41 USD)
By Equity:
18.57% (209.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-81
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +60.00 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +130.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -162.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralUK-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 9
|0.00 × 1
|
AxenBroker-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ArumTradeLimited-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PhillipFutures-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMAU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
