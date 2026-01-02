SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DK
Dani Kurniawan

DK

Dani Kurniawan
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 148%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 464
Profit Trades:
970 (66.25%)
Loss Trades:
494 (33.74%)
Best trade:
110.35 NZD
Worst trade:
-31.82 NZD
Gross Profit:
3 002.33 NZD (161 845 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 856.72 NZD (105 752 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (133.65 NZD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
167.50 NZD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.93%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
322
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.04
Long Trades:
685 (46.79%)
Short Trades:
779 (53.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
0.78 NZD
Average Profit:
3.10 NZD
Average Loss:
-3.76 NZD
Maximum consecutive losses:
41 (-165.07 NZD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.58 NZD (18)
Monthly growth:
91.61%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.91 NZD
Maximal:
283.66 NZD (14.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.65% (283.66 NZD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 NZD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1464
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 899
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 56K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +110.35 NZD
Worst trade: -32 NZD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.65 NZD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.07 NZD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
Axi-US06-Live
0.47 × 108
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.99 × 180
FBS-Real-8
5.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.02 20:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 20:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 20:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register