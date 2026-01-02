The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live04 0.00 × 2 FBS-Real-6 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-10 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 1 Axi-US06-Live 0.47 × 108 BlackBullMarkets-Live 2.99 × 180 FBS-Real-8 5.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor