Trades:
1 464
Profit Trades:
970 (66.25%)
Loss Trades:
494 (33.74%)
Best trade:
110.35 NZD
Worst trade:
-31.82 NZD
Gross Profit:
3 002.33 NZD (161 845 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 856.72 NZD (105 752 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (133.65 NZD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
167.50 NZD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.93%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
322
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.04
Long Trades:
685 (46.79%)
Short Trades:
779 (53.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
0.78 NZD
Average Profit:
3.10 NZD
Average Loss:
-3.76 NZD
Maximum consecutive losses:
41 (-165.07 NZD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.58 NZD (18)
Monthly growth:
91.61%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.91 NZD
Maximal:
283.66 NZD (14.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.65% (283.66 NZD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 NZD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1464
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|899
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +110.35 NZD
Worst trade: -32 NZD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.65 NZD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.07 NZD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
