- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
27 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.43 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
43.80 USD (4 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (43.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.80 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.88
Trading activity:
17.16%
Max deposit load:
88.16%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
18 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
9 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.62 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
7.86% (8.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|44
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.43 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.40 × 53
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.40 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.77 × 98
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.25 × 188
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.29 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.84 × 186
|
OctaFX-Real2
|2.01 × 161
|
Swissquote-Server
|2.80 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.85 × 151
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|3.50 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.95 × 104
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.09 × 43
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.01 × 97
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.54 × 140
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|8.91 × 11
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|9.89 × 9
|
XM.COM-MT5
|11.18 × 56
|
FBS-Real
|12.75 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
USD
139
USD
USD
1
0%
27
100%
17%
n/a
1.62
USD
USD
8%
1:500