Shailesh Eknath Palekar

Professional Traders

Shailesh Eknath Palekar
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 46%
OctaFX-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
27 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.43 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
43.80 USD (4 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (43.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.80 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.88
Trading activity:
17.16%
Max deposit load:
88.16%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
18 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
9 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.62 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
7.86% (8.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.43 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.40 × 53
OctaFX-Real
0.40 × 25
Exness-MT5Real5
0.77 × 98
RoboForex-ECN
1.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.25 × 188
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.29 × 7
Exness-MT5Real6
1.84 × 186
OctaFX-Real2
2.01 × 161
Swissquote-Server
2.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.85 × 151
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
3.50 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.95 × 104
XMGlobal-MT5 4
6.09 × 43
Weltrade-Real
7.01 × 97
RoboForex-Pro
8.54 × 140
XMGlobal-MT5 13
8.91 × 11
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
9.89 × 9
XM.COM-MT5
11.18 × 56
FBS-Real
12.75 × 4
No reviews
2026.01.02 07:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 07:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
