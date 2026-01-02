- Growth
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Best trade:
5.16 USD
Worst trade:
-3.15 USD
Gross Profit:
16.02 USD (25 854 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.04 USD (6 754 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (15.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.98 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.08
Long Trades:
4 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.97
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
2.00 USD
Average Loss:
-2.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.79 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.85 USD
Maximal:
3.89 USD (7.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|5
|XAUUSD+
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|3
|XAUUSD+
|9
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|18K
|XAUUSD+
|988
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.16 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
TradeSystem Carrier utilizes context-reading of the financial market based on algorithms that identify the momentum of flow distribution.
