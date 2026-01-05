- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1 167.50 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
7 587.50 USD (5 570 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (7 587.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 587.50 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.83
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
296.50
Long Trades:
8 (61.54%)
Short Trades:
5 (38.46%)
Profit Factor:
43.36
Expected Payoff:
583.65 USD
Average Profit:
583.65 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
173.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.00 USD
Maximal:
25.00 USD (0.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ls
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.ls
|7.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.ls
|5.6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 167.50 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 587.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews