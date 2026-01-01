SignalsSections
Jivarajah Tharamarajah

C TJ M

Jivarajah Tharamarajah
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
35.25 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
133.70 USD (13 368 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (133.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.70 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.23
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
6.38%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
16.71 USD
Average Profit:
16.71 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
111.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 134
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 13K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.25 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

TJ trading strategy is 100% Technical Analysis with consistent profitability based on

Daily 1-3 accurate signals with following Money & Risk Management

Minimum deposit is $200

Recommended deposit is $500   

 

Account Type: MT5 Standard

Leverage: 1:500

 

DO NOT OVER TRADE WHEN SIGNAL EXECUTE

No reviews
2026.01.01 17:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
