Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
35.25 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
133.70 USD (13 368 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (133.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.70 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.23
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
6.38%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
16.71 USD
Average Profit:
16.71 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
111.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|134
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.25 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
TJ trading strategy is 100% Technical Analysis with consistent profitability based on
Daily 1-3 accurate signals with following Money & Risk Management
Minimum deposit is $200
Recommended deposit is $500
If you don't have XM Account. Please register with my link https://affs.click/J5KC7
Register XM Account with Partner Code: JDGFX
Account Type: MT5 Standard
Leverage: 1:500
DO NOT OVER TRADE WHEN SIGNAL EXECUTE
