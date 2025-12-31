SignalsSections
Kanok Siriviroj

EYE OF RA

Kanok Siriviroj
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 228%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
38 (79.16%)
Loss Trades:
10 (20.83%)
Best trade:
24.48 USD
Worst trade:
-11.88 USD
Gross Profit:
185.15 USD (12 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.51 USD (3 492 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (100.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.31 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.47
Long Trades:
9 (18.75%)
Short Trades:
39 (81.25%)
Profit Factor:
4.46
Expected Payoff:
2.99 USD
Average Profit:
4.87 USD
Average Loss:
-4.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-19.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
228.26%
Algo trading:
43%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.17 USD
Maximal:
19.22 USD (12.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.40% (19.22 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 47
SOLUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 144
SOLUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
SOLUSD -1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.48 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
9.36 × 642
It's a real one??
No reviews
2025.12.31 09:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.31 09:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.31 09:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 09:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
