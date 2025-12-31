- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
38 (79.16%)
Loss Trades:
10 (20.83%)
Best trade:
24.48 USD
Worst trade:
-11.88 USD
Gross Profit:
185.15 USD (12 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.51 USD (3 492 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (100.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.31 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.47
Long Trades:
9 (18.75%)
Short Trades:
39 (81.25%)
Profit Factor:
4.46
Expected Payoff:
2.99 USD
Average Profit:
4.87 USD
Average Loss:
-4.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-19.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
228.26%
Algo trading:
43%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.17 USD
Maximal:
19.22 USD (12.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.40% (19.22 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|47
|SOLUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|144
|SOLUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|SOLUSD
|-1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.48 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.22 USD
