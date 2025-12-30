SignalsSections
Hung Thinh Nguyen

MrSE7EN

Hung Thinh Nguyen
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 660%
PUPrime-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
303
Profit Trades:
209 (68.97%)
Loss Trades:
94 (31.02%)
Best trade:
21.68 USD
Worst trade:
-27.75 USD
Gross Profit:
648.22 USD (112 906 pips)
Gross Loss:
-441.58 USD (284 112 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (64.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.61 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
52 (17.16%)
Short Trades:
251 (82.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
3.10 USD
Average Loss:
-4.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-27.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-70.65 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
468.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
100.18 USD (62.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
56.33% (100.18 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 289
BTCUSD 12
ETHUSD 1
XAGUSD.s 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 218
BTCUSD -17
ETHUSD 0
XAGUSD.s 6
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 22K
BTCUSD -193K
ETHUSD -505
XAGUSD.s 57
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.68 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

- This strategy is based on a carefully engineered grid system, combining 29 entry tactics with strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.

Low Drawdown 10-20%
No reviews
2025.12.30 15:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 15:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 15:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 15:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
