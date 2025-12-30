SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Eagle wing test
Roni Gautama

Eagle wing test

Roni Gautama
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 7%
CMCMarkets1-Global
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 334
Profit Trades:
5 175 (50.07%)
Loss Trades:
5 159 (49.92%)
Best trade:
4 100.30 USD
Worst trade:
-3 001.08 USD
Gross Profit:
161 668.36 USD (1 376 558 pips)
Gross Loss:
-140 678.51 USD (1 604 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (186.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 664.98 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
37 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
5 239 (50.70%)
Short Trades:
5 095 (49.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
2.03 USD
Average Profit:
31.24 USD
Average Loss:
-27.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-87.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 600.16 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.25 USD
Maximal:
15 645.66 USD (4.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.85% (15 645.66 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 10334
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 21K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -227K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 100.30 USD
Worst trade: -3 001 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets1-Global" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.30 14:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 14:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 36 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register