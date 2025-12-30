- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10 334
Profit Trades:
5 175 (50.07%)
Loss Trades:
5 159 (49.92%)
Best trade:
4 100.30 USD
Worst trade:
-3 001.08 USD
Gross Profit:
161 668.36 USD (1 376 558 pips)
Gross Loss:
-140 678.51 USD (1 604 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (186.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 664.98 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
37 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
5 239 (50.70%)
Short Trades:
5 095 (49.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
2.03 USD
Average Profit:
31.24 USD
Average Loss:
-27.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-87.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 600.16 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.25 USD
Maximal:
15 645.66 USD (4.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.85% (15 645.66 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|10334
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|21K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|-227K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 100.30 USD
Worst trade: -3 001 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +186.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CMCMarkets1-Global" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews