Trades:
845
Profit Trades:
495 (58.57%)
Loss Trades:
350 (41.42%)
Best trade:
67.40 USD
Worst trade:
-28.42 USD
Gross Profit:
2 235.50 USD (147 722 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 943.84 USD (129 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (231.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
231.96 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
435 (51.48%)
Short Trades:
410 (48.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
4.52 USD
Average Loss:
-5.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-112.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-210.78 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
104.51%
Annual Forecast:
1 268.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.42 USD
Maximal:
329.18 USD (66.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.03% (329.18 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|607
|GBPUSD
|60
|USDJPY
|55
|EURUSD
|51
|EURGBP
|19
|AUDUSD
|19
|GBPJPY
|18
|GBPAUD
|6
|EURJPY
|6
|USDCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|395
|GBPUSD
|-2
|USDJPY
|-84
|EURUSD
|72
|EURGBP
|-9
|AUDUSD
|-30
|GBPJPY
|-18
|GBPAUD
|-4
|EURJPY
|-25
|USDCHF
|-7
|EURAUD
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|GBPUSD
|118
|USDJPY
|-3.6K
|EURUSD
|691
|EURGBP
|-406
|AUDUSD
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|-242
|GBPAUD
|-572
|EURJPY
|-991
|USDCHF
|-176
|EURAUD
|131
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +67.40 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +231.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -112.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 11
PUPrime-Live
|1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.73 × 100
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.97 × 478
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
XM.COM-MT5
|3.10 × 269
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
|3.72 × 659
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.90 × 19236
Darwinex-Live
|4.21 × 443
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|4.94 × 68
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|5.22 × 9
Valutrades-Live
|5.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.65 × 2104
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
|6.11 × 9
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
Gold trading 💹 1.100 leverage. Im using Fusion market live platform.
My starting capital /investment is $200.
Thank you
