The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 DerivSVG-Server 0.00 × 1 TDMarkets-Primary 0.00 × 1 FXNXGlobal-Trade 0.00 × 1 Bybit-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 1.00 × 11 PUPrime-Live 1.20 × 5 ICMarketsSC-MT5 2.73 × 100 FPMarketsLLC-Live 2.96 × 28 FPMarketsSC-Live 2.97 × 478 FPMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 AUSCommercial-Live 3.00 × 7 XM.COM-MT5 3.10 × 269 GOMarketsMU-Live 3.50 × 8 RoboForex-ECN 3.72 × 659 FusionMarkets-Live 3.90 × 19236 Darwinex-Live 4.21 × 443 GOMarketsIntl-Live 4.94 × 68 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 5.00 × 1 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 5.22 × 9 Valutrades-Live 5.25 × 8 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 5.65 × 2104 XMGlobal-MT5 2 6.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 6.11 × 9 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 6.26 × 167