SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Bailey traders
Muhammad Yaver

Bailey traders

Muhammad Yaver
0 reviews
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 10%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
845
Profit Trades:
495 (58.57%)
Loss Trades:
350 (41.42%)
Best trade:
67.40 USD
Worst trade:
-28.42 USD
Gross Profit:
2 235.50 USD (147 722 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 943.84 USD (129 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (231.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
231.96 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
435 (51.48%)
Short Trades:
410 (48.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
4.52 USD
Average Loss:
-5.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-112.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-210.78 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
104.51%
Annual Forecast:
1 268.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.42 USD
Maximal:
329.18 USD (66.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.03% (329.18 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 607
GBPUSD 60
USDJPY 55
EURUSD 51
EURGBP 19
AUDUSD 19
GBPJPY 18
GBPAUD 6
EURJPY 6
USDCHF 3
EURAUD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 395
GBPUSD -2
USDJPY -84
EURUSD 72
EURGBP -9
AUDUSD -30
GBPJPY -18
GBPAUD -4
EURJPY -25
USDCHF -7
EURAUD 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 24K
GBPUSD 118
USDJPY -3.6K
EURUSD 691
EURGBP -406
AUDUSD -1K
GBPJPY -242
GBPAUD -572
EURJPY -991
USDCHF -176
EURAUD 131
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +67.40 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +231.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -112.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.00 × 11
PUPrime-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.73 × 100
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.97 × 478
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
XM.COM-MT5
3.10 × 269
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
3.72 × 659
FusionMarkets-Live
3.90 × 19236
Darwinex-Live
4.21 × 443
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.94 × 68
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.22 × 9
Valutrades-Live
5.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.65 × 2104
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
6.11 × 9
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
60 more...
Gold trading 💹 1.100 leverage. Im using Fusion market live platform. 
My starting capital /investment is $200.
Thank you 
No reviews
2026.01.01 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 15:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.01 15:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
