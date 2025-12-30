SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / OneShotGold
Fabrizio Miccoli

OneShotGold

Fabrizio Miccoli
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 80 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
53 (76.81%)
Loss Trades:
16 (23.19%)
Best trade:
91.84 EUR
Worst trade:
-164.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
736.28 EUR (6 038 pips)
Gross Loss:
-307.23 EUR (3 437 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (378.97 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
378.97 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
0.71%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.52
Long Trades:
32 (46.38%)
Short Trades:
37 (53.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.40
Expected Payoff:
6.22 EUR
Average Profit:
13.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-19.20 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-23.46 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.85 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
20.75%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 EUR
Maximal:
170.59 EUR (9.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.51% (167.51 EUR)
By Equity:
0.14% (3.19 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 489
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +91.84 EUR
Worst trade: -165 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +378.97 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.46 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.04 10:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.12.30 13:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 13:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OneShotGold
80 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
6
84%
69
76%
1%
2.39
6.22
EUR
8%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.