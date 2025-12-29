SIGMA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to exploit inefficiencies in the financial markets, regardless of market direction (buy or sell).





Specialized in high-speed scalping, SIGMA is among the fastest and most accurate trading systems in its category. Its advanced algorithm analyzes market microstructure in real time to identify high-probability opportunities, supported by optimized execution.





To ensure maximum capital protection, the system automatically defines dynamic Stop Loss levels adapted to current market conditions.

Additionally, SIGMA incorporates a martingale mechanism strictly limited to three levels, activated only in exceptional adverse scenarios. In practice, this mechanism is rarely used due to the high precision of the strategy.





SIGMA is the result of extensive development combining performance, advanced technology, and strict risk management.

Budget minimum: 200 $



