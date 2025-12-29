SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Marche Noir Sigma
Allane Dimitri Inamo

EA Marche Noir Sigma

Allane Dimitri Inamo
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 16
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
35 (89.74%)
Loss Trades:
4 (10.26%)
Best trade:
3.65 USD
Worst trade:
-2.03 USD
Gross Profit:
32.36 USD (3 219 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.42 USD (241 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (6.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.40 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.90
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
39
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
14.75
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
39 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
13.37
Expected Payoff:
0.77 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
-0.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.03 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.03 USD (0.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 30
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.65 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 16
2.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 2
2.63 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
12.25 × 28
SIGMA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to exploit inefficiencies in the financial markets, regardless of market direction (buy or sell).


Specialized in high-speed scalping, SIGMA is among the fastest and most accurate trading systems in its category. Its advanced algorithm analyzes market microstructure in real time to identify high-probability opportunities, supported by optimized execution.


To ensure maximum capital protection, the system automatically defines dynamic Stop Loss levels adapted to current market conditions.

Additionally, SIGMA incorporates a martingale mechanism strictly limited to three levels, activated only in exceptional adverse scenarios. In practice, this mechanism is rarely used due to the high precision of the strategy.


SIGMA is the result of extensive development combining performance, advanced technology, and strict risk management.

Budget minimum: 200 $


2025.12.29 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 18:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
